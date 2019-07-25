Debbie Harry is set to be honoured at the 2019 AIM Awards.

The 74-year-old Blondie frontwoman will receive an award for outstanding contribution to music at this year's Association of Independent Musicians' (AIM) annual ceremony, which will be held at London's famous Roundhouse venue on September 3rd, and the 'Heart Of Glass' hitmaker insisted she has always ''fought for freedom'' and ''never lost that ethos'' during her long-running career.

In a statement, Debbie told the BBC: ''Blondie emerged from a scene that was truly independent and we have never lost that ethos.

''We always fought for the freedom to create what we wanted, without interference. It is an honour to receive this award from a community that helps make that happen every day for artists.''

Meanwhile, Idles lead the way with four nominations in the UK and International Breakthrough categories, as well as for Best Second Album, and Best Creative Packaging.

Jade Bird follows shortly after with three nods for UK Independent Breakthrough, Best Independent Album and International Breakthrough

AIM CEO, Paul Pacifico, added: ''It's great to see the diversity among this year's nominees, which is a testament to the huge range of quality independent music being produced in 2019.

''We're looking forward to honouring established artists like Debbie Harry, and relishing exciting upcoming performers like Georgia''.

FKA Twigs is nominated for two awards with her song 'Cellophane' and its intricately choreographed video being nominated for Best Independent Track and Best Independent Video, whilst Jorja Smith has bagged a nod in the Most Played New Independent Artist section

Other nominees include Keith Richards, AJ Tracey, Four Tet, Hot Chip, and Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon.

The nominees for 2019 AIM Awards include:

UK Independent Breakthrough: Black Midi, Ezra Collective, Gerry Cinnamon, Idles, Jade Bird

International Breakthrough: Afro B, Jade Bird, Maribou State, Nilüfer Yanya, Idles

Best Independent Track: Dave - 'Funky Friday' (feat Fredo), FKA Twigs - 'Cellophane', Fontaines DC - 'Boys In The Better Land', Georgia - 'About Work The Dancefloor', Jarv Is - 'Must I Evolve', Jai Paul - 'Do You Love Her Now', Holly Herndon - 'Eternal', Little Simz - 'Selfish' (feat Celo Sol), Sharon Van Etten - 'Seventeen', Four Tet - 'Teenage Birdsong'

Best Independent Album: Better Oblivion Community Center - 'Better Oblivion Community Center', Christine And The Queens - 'Chris', Dave - 'Psychodrama', Fontaines DC - 'Dogrel', Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 'End Of Sufferin'g, Jade Bird - 'Jade Bird', Jordan Rakei - 'Origin', Little Simz - 'Grey Area', Snapped Ankles - 'Stunning Luxury', Swindle - 'No More Normal'

Best [Difficult] Second Album: Erland Cooper - 'Sule Skerry', Idles - 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance', Julia Jacklin - 'Crushing', Maribou State - 'Kingdoms In Colour', Soak - 'Grim Town'

One To Watch: Arlo Parks, Barney Artist, Georgia, Kokoroko, Larkins

Best Small Label: Fuzz Club Records, Killing Moon, Local Action, Scruff Of The Neck, Speedy Wunderground

Best Creative Packaging: Various Artists - 'Confessin The Blues', Murlo - 'Dolos', Idles - 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance', Various Artists - 'Sick Music 2019', Keith Richards - 'Talk Is Cheap'

Best Independent Video: Christine And The Queens - 'Five Dollars', Hot Chip - 'Hungry Child', John Grant - 'He's Got His Mother's Hips', Caleb Steph - 'Black Boy', FKA Twigs - 'Cellophane'

Best Independent Label: Brownswood Recordings, Domino, Nuclear Blast, Partisan Records, Rough Trade

Most Played New Independent Artist: AJ Tracey, Cosmo Sheldrake, Freya Ridings, Guru Randhawa, Jorja Smith