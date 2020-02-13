Debbie Harry's favourite outfits have to be ''functional''.

The Blondie frontwoman has always loved getting ''dressed up'' in different outfits but she feels she has ''got a bit smarter''.

Speaking about her own style, she said: ''For me, it's always been about function.

''I love fashion, and I love getting dressed up - I always have, even as a little girl - but I've gotten a bit smarter over the years.''

And the 74-year-old singer didn't understand body types growing up, and was taught by New York designer Stephen Sprouse about how to dress for your shape and it revolutionised her life.

She added: ''Up until then, I wasn't even aware of body type - I just thought, 'Oh, that's pretty, I'll wear that,' and not realising that it's not really going to look good. I just thought that if the dress looks good, then it doesn't matter who it's on, but he taught me things that were really important for my particular body type.''

Debbie loves ''looking forward'' when it comes to fashion and says the people she finds most interesting are ''scary and abnormal''.

She shared to Vogue magazine: ''I've never been one to dwell in the past. I think a lot of people feel they like nostalgia because it makes them feel comfortable.

''I like it to a certain degree, but I really love looking forward. That's always been my favourite thing. I think over the years, what I've noticed is that the people that I find most interesting are often, to a lot of people, scary and abnormal.''