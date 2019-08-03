Debbie Harry was once raped at knifepoint.

The 74-year-old Blondie singer has revealed that before she shot to fame in the 1970s, she and her then-boyfriend Chris Stein were tied up by an armed robber at their New York home and she was sexually assaulted.

According to The Sun newspaper, Debbie writes in her upcoming memoir 'Face It': ''He poked round searching for anything worth anything.

''He piled up the guitars and Chris's camera and then he untied my hands and told me to take off my pants.

''He f**ked me. And then he said, 'Go clean yourself'.''

However, Debbie played down the brutal attack, saying: ''The stolen guitars hurt me more.''

In the book, Debbie also talks about surviving an attempted abduction by a man she now believes was the serial killer Ted Bundy.

Speaking previously about the incident, she said: ''I got in and the windows were rolled up except an inch and a half at the top. I saw there was no door handle, no window crank, no nothing. The inside of the car was totally stripped out.

''The hairs on the back of my neck just stood up.''

Debbie put the window down and opened the door from the outside, explaining: ''He tried to stop me by spinning the car, but it helped me fling myself out. After I saw him on the news. Ted Bundy.''

Bundy went on to murder 30 women before he was executed in 1989.