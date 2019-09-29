Debbie Harry has compared cosmetic surgery to the flu jab.

The 74-year-old Blondie singer has been open about getting plastic surgery in the past and calls it just another way of looking after herself.

Writing in an extract from her memoir 'Face It', published in The Sunday Times, she said: ''I think it's the same as having a flu shot basically, another way of looking after yourself. If it makes you feel better and look better and work better, that's what it's all about.

''Getting older is hard on your looks. Like everybody else, I have good days and bad days and those, 'S**t, I hope nobody sees me today' days.''

Debbie - who previously claimed she had a facelift for ''business reasons'' - also spoke about feeling uncomfortable about all of the attention she has received for her looks.

She said: ''It's sometimes made me wonder if I've ever accomplished anything beyond my image.''

Meanwhile, in an extract from her book last month, Debbie revealed that before she shot to fame in the 1970s, she and her then-boyfriend Chris Stein were tied up by an armed robber at their New York home and she was raped at knife point.

She said: ''He poked round searching for anything worth anything.

''He piled up the guitars and Chris's camera and then he untied my hands and told me to take off my pants.

''He f**ked me. And then he said, 'Go clean yourself'.''

However, Debbie played down the brutal attack, saying: ''The stolen guitars hurt me more.''

Debbie also talked about surviving an attempted abduction by a man she now believes was the serial killer Ted Bundy.

Speaking previously about the incident, she said: ''I got in [his car] and the windows were rolled up except an inch and a half at the top. I saw there was no door handle, no window crank, no nothing. The inside of the car was totally stripped out.

''The hairs on the back of my neck just stood up.''

Debbie put the window down and opened the door from the outside, explaining: ''He tried to stop me by spinning the car, but it helped me fling myself out. After I saw him on the news. Ted Bundy.''

Bundy went on to murder 30 women before he was executed in 1989.