Debbie Harry has teamed up with Shepard Fairey for a new women's line for his alternative label OBEY.

The 71-year-old Blondie singer has been ''hands-on'' with every detail of the creative process, and the 46-year-old designer is thrilled to be working with the 'Call Me' hitmaker and says her involvement has showcased her ''incredible talent''.

On collaborating with the punk rock fashionista, Fairey told WWD.com: ''I've been a Blondie fan my whole life and have collaborated with them in past, which has been a dream come true. But working with Debbie on this project has been totally inspiriting.

''She's been very involved and hands-on for the whole process, just another display of her incredible talent.''

Fairey previously designed Debbie Harry-inspired OBEY hoodies and a screen print of the buxom blonde and her band mate Chris Stein.

To this day Harry continues to inspire with her unique rock style.

The 'Heart of Glass' singer is known for her famous pout, chiselled bone structure and bleached white hair.

She has inspired endless pop stars of today with her style including 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker Miley Cyrus and 'After the Afterparty' star Charli XCX.

However, Harry doesn't think she is a ''stylish person''.

She previously said: ''I like clothes but I don't think I am a particularly stylish person, I'm kind of an anti-style at this stage, I think it's absurd that I'm still celebrated as a style icon - I'm really not very stylish.''

Meanwhile, Fairey has teased that he also has ''a big solo project'' that he will be working on in Los Angeles and will see light of day in 2017.

Harry and Fairey's OBEY line is expected to drop next autumn.