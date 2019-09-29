Debbie Harry claims David Bowie flashed his penis at her after they shared a gram of cocaine during a wild night out.

The 74-year-old Blondie singer revealed she once shared her cocaine with Bowie and Iggy Pop after their cocaine dealer died but after getting high, Bowie shocked her by pulling out his manhood.

In an excerpt from her new memoir 'Face It', published by Page Six, Debbie writes: ''He pulled out his c**k, as if I was the official c**k checker. David's size was notorious, of course, and he loved to pull it out for men and women. It was so . . . sexy.

''I had to wonder why Iggy didn't let me have a closer look at his d**k.''

In the book, Debbie also compared cosmetic surgery to the flu jab.

She said: ''I think it's the same as having a flu shot basically, another way of looking after yourself. If it makes you feel better and look better and work better, that's what it's all about.

''Getting older is hard on your looks. Like everybody else, I have good days and bad days and those, 'S**t, I hope nobody sees me today' days.''

Debbie - who previously claimed she had a facelift for ''business reasons'' - also spoke about feeling uncomfortable about all of the attention she has received for her looks.

She said: ''It's sometimes made me wonder if I've ever accomplished anything beyond my image.''

Meanwhile, in an extract from her book last month, Debbie revealed that before she shot to fame in the 1970s, she and her then-boyfriend Chris Stein were tied up by an armed robber at their New York home and she was raped at knife point.

She said: ''He poked round searching for anything worth anything.

''He piled up the guitars and Chris's camera and then he untied my hands and told me to take off my pants.

''He f**ked me. And then he said, 'Go clean yourself'.''

However, Debbie played down the brutal attack, saying: ''The stolen guitars hurt me more.''

