Debbie Harry thinks Madonna is an ''a*****e''.

The 71-year-old Blondie singer was not impressed with Madonna's speech at the Women's March in Washington in January when she claimed she had ''thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House'' after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

Speaking about Madonna, she told the Sunday Times Magazine: ''I don't feel like I have to be an a*****e and say stupid things like 'Bomb the White House', but I am speaking out on politics now. I'm sleepless since Trump's election.

''There's gotta be a resistance of some sort -- a protest. Music is about to regain its edge.''

Meanwhile, Debbie - who admitted she ''swears'' by plastic surgery, explaining ''In my business? I mean, come on'' - revealed she was once so sick of all of the attention her looks received that she removed all mirrors from her home.

She said: ''There was a time when I had to take down all the mirrors [in my house]. I felt like I was looking at myself too much. The world made such a big deal of how I looked. It's problematic. [But] I'm lucky I was born this way. It's perfect for showbiz.''

And she admitted that her attitude to relationships and sex have also changed as she has gotten older, saying: ''It's not so completely hormonal. It's not as innocent. It's the human condition to want to share your existence with somebody. In that sense, we are pack animals. Sex is a survival instinct.''