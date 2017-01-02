The DJ, real name Joel Zimmerman adopted his black and white cat Meowingtons in 2010, and the feline has become an internet star with his own Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The cat, also known as Prof. Meowingtons has also featured in Deadmau5's (pronounced “dead mouse”) album art, merchandise, the names of his tours and inspired the musician to launch Meowingtons headphones designed specifically for cats.

In the process of a 2015 application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the 35-year-old discovered Meowingtons the trademark had been registered by Toronto based cat-themed accessory seller Emma Bassiri in 2014, and he is petitioning the trademark office to cancel her registration.

The musician's petition claims he began using the Meowingtons name as early as 2010, long before Bassiri registered it as the name of her online shop and accuses Bassiri of fraudulently procuring the trademark.

Stating that the shop trades on "goodwill" towards his cat, Deadmau5's petition reads, "As a result of deadmau5's fame, his cat - whom he named and is commonly referred to as 'Prof. Meowingtons,' 'Prof. Meowingtons, PhD,' and 'Meowingtons' - has become widely recognized in his own right and gained substantial fans and followers on social media."

In the complaint his lawyers also allege that Bassiri is a fan of the musician having followed him on social media, and as a result would have had knowledge of his use of the Meowingtons trademark.