Deadmau5 has got married.

The 36-year-old DJ - whose real name is Joel Zimmerman - tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Kelly 'Grill' Fedoni on Saturday (12.08.17), just a day after announcing they were planning to tie the knot.

He tweeted on Friday (11.08.17): ''k brb getting married i'm actually serious, going offline for 2 days. tomorrows our big day, and i have to entertain guests and shit, so seeya monday. (sic)''

However, despite saying he'd be staying offline, the 'Alone With You' hitmaker still turned to social media to share some pictures from his wedding.

He showed an image of himself - without his trademark mouse mask - and his new wife in a stunning lace dress and wrote: ''Mr and Mrs grill.(sic)''

The couple had clearly shunned the tradition of not seeing one another before they exchanged vows as he also posted a picture of her in the make-up day preparing for the wedding.

He captioned the photo: ''So before I go... here's the last shot of non married grill. Here we go.(sic)''

Deadmau5 had the support of a number of close friends, including DJ and record producer Steve Duda and TV host Bryan Baeumler, as he shared a picture of his four groomsmen, wearing silver suits, on Instagram.

He wrote: ''All the best men. Calm before the storm.''

The couple planned to celebrate with a bang as the day before the wedding, the 'Snowcone' hitmaker had shared pictures of some pyrotechnics being tested out.

Alongside an image of smoke coming from a stage, he wrote: ''Everything is fine''.

Shortly afterwards, he added an image of streaks of fireballs coming out of the smoke and wrote: ''Everything is still fine.''