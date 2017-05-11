Deadmau5 has slammed Calvin Harris for collaborating with so many people on his new album ' 'Funk Wave Bounces Vol 1'.

The Canadian electronic music producer-and-DJ - whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman - has taken to social media to accuse the Scottish DJ of selling out by teaming up with the likes of Frank Ocean, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Katy Perry and said it is unbearable seeing EDM get ''raped by pop culture''.

The 'Strobe' hitmaker started off by saying how he prefers the old Calvin without the guest artists.

In a series of tweets, he fumed: ''Anyone ever remember when calvin harris was just... calvin harris? who the f*** are all these other people? like... why? ... f***ing hate watching what i love to do get raped by popular culture for the sake of selling stupid sh*t for stupid people ... nothing new here. just your typical sellout rant about people who obviously know how to pander s*it for the sake of capitalism. moving on. (sic)''

Deadmau5 then joked that his next record will feature legendary stars Barry Manilow and Gloria Gaynor.

He quipped: ''deadmau5 ft. barry manilow ft gloria gaynor ft. ghostface killah ft. REO speedwagon ft. Garth Brooks ft. a potatoe ft. Steve Nash ft. me (sic)''

And the progressive house star is unlikely to back down on his jibes on social media, as he previously said he doesn't care about getting into ''Twitter beef'' because the next day it is forgotten.

He said: ''All this Twitter beef s*it, it's just funny - to me, anyway. I love the predictability of it: a celebrity says something dumb at me, then this happens, then this plays out like that, then it's all forgotten the next day - then the next dumb thing happens. That's why I'm never like, 'Oh man, this is really hurting my career.' Like, it's not. I mean, it's not exactly helping it either...''