Dax Shepard ''wasn't certain'' he wanted to be with Kristen Bell when they first started dating, but realised she was the one for him when she didn't try to change him.
Dax Shepard ''wasn't certain'' he wanted to be with Kristen Bell.
The 44-year-old actor has been married to the 'Frozen' star - with whom he has two daughters, Lincoln, five and Delta, four - since 2013, but has said that when they first met, he wasn't sure if he wanted to commit to a relationship with her, because she was so different to him.
He said: ''I have this very weird mix of not thinking I'm good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I'm dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships. I've always been that way, I don't know how to explain it ... I've always felt very confident in relationships.
''So I never, ever, ever was like, 'Oh, I hope I can keep Kristen.' I was going, 'Do I want to be with a Christian, who has eight people living in her house for free? Who has to get out of a car when there's a dog that doesn't have a leash and ruin her whole day to rescue this dog? Do I wanna be...that's great and she's good, but that's not what I wanna do, I'm not that good, I don't want to spend my day finding the owner of a dog. So I wasn't fearful I would lose her, I wasn't certain I wanted to be with someone like that.''
The 'Parenthood' star added that his views on Kristen changed when he realised she wasn't asking him to ''be a better person'', like many of his previous partners had.
Speaking to Sam Jones for 'Off Camera', he said: ''And then what happened, which could've only happened the way it did is that she never, ever said to me, 'You could be a little better of a person.' She never, ever suggested that I should do that. I just couldn't deny the reality of how her life unfolds. There's something charmed about it.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's clear from the very start that this movie has little to do with the...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Audiences out for a bit of mindless fun will probably enjoy this raucous road movie,...
When Charlie Bronson, a bank robbery getaway driver on a witness protection programme, jeopardizes his...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...