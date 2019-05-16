Dax Shepard wants his children to be the perfect blend of himself and his wife, Kristen Bell.

The 'Bless This Mess' star - who has Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with his spouse - loves that his kids are a balance between the two of them as he wants them to pick up both his and her traits.

Asked if she is more outdoorsy or he is, he told Entertainment Tonight: ''She grew up in the city. She has other strengths, she knows a lot more about Broadway than I do. She knows about singing, she can teach our kids about music. I don't know anything about that. She's an optimist, I'm a pessimist. Our kids will hopefully land in the middle of us.''

Dax previously admitted he ''wasn't certain'' he wanted to be with Kristen when they first met because she was so different to him.

He said: ''I have this very weird mix of not thinking I'm good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I'm dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships. I've always been that way, I don't know how to explain it ... I've always felt very confident in relationships. So I never, ever, ever was like, 'Oh, I hope I can keep Kristen.'

''I was going, 'Do I want to be with a Christian, who has eight people living in her house for free? Who has to get out of a car when there's a dog that doesn't have a leash and ruin her whole day to rescue this dog? Do I wanna be...that's great and she's good, but that's not what I wanna do, I'm not that good, I don't want to spend my day finding the owner of a dog. So I wasn't fearful I would lose her, I wasn't certain I wanted to be with someone like that.''