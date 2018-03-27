Dax Shepard has admitted he wanted to ask Anna Faris on a date when they first met, after seeing her in 'Just Friends'.
The 43-year-old actor is now married to fellow star Kristen Bell - with whom he has two daughters, four-year-old Lincoln three-year-old Delta - but has admitted that before he met his wife, he had a crush on 'Just Friends' actress Anna.
Speaking during an appearance on Anna's 'Unqualified' podcast, he confessed: ''I saw 'Just Friends' and was like, 'You are so talented' and you and I sat next to each other during a premiere... [I thought] 'I would definitely like to take this person on a date.' Then from my point of view, that door was shut. It was like a dead-bolt door.''
The 'Scary Movie' actress, 41, was married to first husband Ben Indra at the time, and admitted his presence at the premiere might have put Dax off of asking her on a date.
Anna - who split from her second husband Chris Pratt, with whom she has five-year-old son Jack, in August last year - told Dax: ''I think my first husband may have been sitting to the right of me.''
To which the 'CHiPS' actor quipped: ''That would explain a lot.''
Meanwhile, Dax's relationship with his wife and 'Frozen' star Kristen is as ''healthy'' as ever, because the pair are able to be ''vulnerable'' with each other.
Kristen recently shared her tips for a healthy marriage, and said: ''Vulnerability always begets connection and intimacy. Stay vulnerable with each other.
''In 10 years, when the dopamine has waned, remember: life is a crazy ride. It's a privilege to go through it with a partner.
''Take necessary separateness. It will make your marriage better.
''Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do.
''Rejoice in what makes the other person happy, and allow them their individual interests.
''Know that everyone is doing the best they can with that they've got. So get a bigger emotional tool box to fix your problems.''
