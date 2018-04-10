Dax Shepard ''really wanted'' a prenup before he married Kristen Bell but has quipped that the ''joke is on her'' now as she ''has much more money'' than he does.
The 'CHiPs' star was desperate to get a prenuptial agreement with his wife before they tied the knot in 2013 as he was the more successful of the pair but has now quipped that the ''joke is on her'' as she ''has much more money'' than he does.
Speaking on CONAN, he said: ''When we first started dating, I had more money than her and I owned the house that I lived in. And she said to me at one point, 'Would you like a prenup?' because we were getting married.
''And I said, 'No, I don't want a prenup,' but I really wanted a prenup, really bad. But the joke is now on her because she's become much more successful than me and has much more money than me.''
Meanwhile, Kristen previously admitted she thinks it is ''a lot of pressure'' having a relationship in the spotlight but ''highly doubts'' she will ever split from Dax.
She explained: ''It is a lot of pressure. Well I'll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we're just ... we're in too deep and I like him too much. Even when he's annoying I really like him. I'm still like, 'I still wanna be on the porch with you when I'm 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now.'''
And Kristen says communication is the key to her successful marriage with Dax.
She shared: ''Well, look, people don't know how to communicate. They just don't. Try to talk to a toddler. OK, no, it's not going to happen. I have two of them, they're terrible at it. You have to learn how to communicate with one another and, like, communication is your whole life.
''And so if you do any sort of work on yourself and evolve, you have a bigger tool box. We're born with, like, teeny tiny tool boxes, but then you're like, 'Oh, I have all of these tools to deal with different kinds of people.' And then it's just helpful and it makes your life easier.''
