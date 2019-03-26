Dax Shepard initially declined a role in 'Parenthood' for the sake of his romance with Kristen Bell, although he was later able to star in the show and maintain his relationship.
Dax Shepard initially declined a role in 'Parenthood' for the sake of his romance with Kristen Bell.
The 44-year-old actor - who is now married to the 'Frozen' star and has daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, four, with her - is known for his portrayal of Crosby Braverman on the NBC series, but has said when he was offered the role during the early days of his relationship with Kristen, he originally turned it down because it was being filmed on the other side of the country.
He said: ''Just recently for me - Kristen was the first person [that] a few years in, basically that choice was presented to me and I chose her which blew my mind.
''I got offered 'Parenthood' - I hadn't acted in a long time, no one was offering me anything and they said, 'This show shoots in Philadelphia' and I said, 'There's no way I can be in this relationship and move to Philadelphia.'
''I turned that show down - which, by the way, is certainly the first time in my life that I had ever done that ... I couldn't believe I was doing it.''
Things worked out for Dax in the end though, when NBC decided to move the show's filming location to Los Angeles, meaning the actor could take on the role of Crosby - which he played for five years - and maintain his relationship with 38-year-old Kristen.
Speaking on the latest episode of his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Dax said: ''What's so ironic is you make a decision like that, and then weirdly, you're rewarded.''
Dax and Kristen have been dating since 2007 - which was just three years before the premiere of 'Parenthood' - and tied the knot in 2013.
Recently, the couple said they ''had to work really hard'' at being a couple, because their personalities are so different.
The 'CHiPs' star said: ''We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we're both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we're pretty much opposites.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
It's clear from the very start that this movie has little to do with the...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Audiences out for a bit of mindless fun will probably enjoy this raucous road movie,...
When Charlie Bronson, a bank robbery getaway driver on a witness protection programme, jeopardizes his...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...