Dax Shepard initially declined a role in 'Parenthood' for the sake of his romance with Kristen Bell.

The 44-year-old actor - who is now married to the 'Frozen' star and has daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, four, with her - is known for his portrayal of Crosby Braverman on the NBC series, but has said when he was offered the role during the early days of his relationship with Kristen, he originally turned it down because it was being filmed on the other side of the country.

He said: ''Just recently for me - Kristen was the first person [that] a few years in, basically that choice was presented to me and I chose her which blew my mind.

''I got offered 'Parenthood' - I hadn't acted in a long time, no one was offering me anything and they said, 'This show shoots in Philadelphia' and I said, 'There's no way I can be in this relationship and move to Philadelphia.'

''I turned that show down - which, by the way, is certainly the first time in my life that I had ever done that ... I couldn't believe I was doing it.''

Things worked out for Dax in the end though, when NBC decided to move the show's filming location to Los Angeles, meaning the actor could take on the role of Crosby - which he played for five years - and maintain his relationship with 38-year-old Kristen.

Speaking on the latest episode of his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Dax said: ''What's so ironic is you make a decision like that, and then weirdly, you're rewarded.''

Dax and Kristen have been dating since 2007 - which was just three years before the premiere of 'Parenthood' - and tied the knot in 2013.

Recently, the couple said they ''had to work really hard'' at being a couple, because their personalities are so different.

The 'CHiPs' star said: ''We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we're both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we're pretty much opposites.''