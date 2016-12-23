Dax Shepard thought Kristen Bell was a member of a cult when they first met.
The couple were first introduced by mutual friends at a birthday dinner back in 2007. While they are now married with two daughters, it was anything but love at first sight for Dax, who was left confused by his now-wife's always sunny demeanour.
"When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness," Dax told Good Housekeeping magazine. "I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.'"
The 41-year-old managed to get past these initial feelings, however, and he and Veronica Mars star Kristen stepped out as a couple in late 2007. The duo wed in Los Angeles in October, 2013, and are now parents to Lincoln, three, and two-year-old Delta.
Dax previously battled with substance abuse and credited his decision to get clean in 2004, as what steered him towards meeting Kristen.
Celebrating 12 years of being sober in September (16), Dax wrote on his Twitter page: "12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises."
Speaking previously about the darkest time of his life in an interview with Playboy magazine, Dax explained: "I just loved to get f***ed up - drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything. Mostly my love was Jack Daniel's and cocaine. I was famous for going out on Thursday night to have a couple of beers, and that just led all the way to Saturday night...I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people.
"Of course, come Monday I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn't go to jail."
