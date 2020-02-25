Kristen Bell has revealed her husband Dax Shepard accidentally flirted with her mother over text when he sent her some very suggestive emojis.
Dax Shepard accidentally flirted with Kristen Bell's mother.
The 39-year-old actress revealed her husband had an emoji mishap when he was texting her mum and made a big mistake when he sent a very suggestive icon instead of an innocent ''smiley face''.
Speaking on Tuesday's episode (25.02.20) of the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show', she laughed: ''She sent a text message which said, 'Be there by 11. Can't wait to see you tonight'.
''He meant to respond 'smiley face, smiley face, smiley face', but instead he responds 'eggplant, eggplant, eggplant'.
''The moment you add an eggplant emoji, the entire story changed.''
Meanwhile, the 'Frozen 2' star recently admitted she didn't think she'd be married to Dax now if they'd met five years earlier because their paths crossed at exactly the right time.
She said: ''I think it's who you choose to make it work with. I don't think you could ever find your soulmate if you're not ready. I don't know if I think soulmates exist.
''We'd be a tabloid headline [if we married before]. We met at the time when we were both evolving into a place where it was 'Okay, what are the outcomes I want in my life?' ... I think you have to go through your own personal evolution to get there.''
Kristen - who married Dax in 2013, and has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with him - met her future husband for a second time two weeks after their first meeting, and began to see the potential for a romantic connection after just not feeling an early spark.
She explained: ''Two weeks later we both met at a hockey game ... we saw each other ... started to flirt. Then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?'
''And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.' He's so bold and that was my kind of person. I was like, okay, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.''
