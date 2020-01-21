Dax Shepard went on a ''spectacular date'' with Brad Pitt.

The 45-year-old actor - who has daughters Lincoln and Delta with wife Kristen Bell - has previously confessed that his first crush was on the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star, with the 56-year-old hunk later admitted he felt the same about Dax.

And the two men have now struck up a friendship and the 'CHiPS' star had an incredible time when they went out riding motorbikes together.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: ''I went on a date with him. I'm not kidding you.

''In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter... you think I'm lying! We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. Just the two of us took a jaunt up to this motorcycle track.

''I felt like Pretty Woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo [Drive in Beverly Hills] and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, it wouldn't have surprised me. It was that incredible.

''So we went up. He's everything you'd hope. He attacked that track like his character from 'Troy'. He's a warrior on two wheels.''

However, Dax joked that if he gets to spend time with his new friend - who has six children with former wife Angelina Jolie - again, he'll be planning an activity that requires showing more skin.

He quipped: ''Single regret: when you're riding motorcycles you're in head-to-toe leather, so I wasn't seeing trapezium, no abs. So next date hopefully will be to some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit.

''Brad, let's hit the beach my friend.''