Dax Shepard went on a ''spectacular date'' with Brad Pitt, who he previously revealed was his first crush.
Dax Shepard went on a ''spectacular date'' with Brad Pitt.
The 45-year-old actor - who has daughters Lincoln and Delta with wife Kristen Bell - has previously confessed that his first crush was on the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star, with the 56-year-old hunk later admitted he felt the same about Dax.
And the two men have now struck up a friendship and the 'CHiPS' star had an incredible time when they went out riding motorbikes together.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: ''I went on a date with him. I'm not kidding you.
''In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter... you think I'm lying! We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. Just the two of us took a jaunt up to this motorcycle track.
''I felt like Pretty Woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo [Drive in Beverly Hills] and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, it wouldn't have surprised me. It was that incredible.
''So we went up. He's everything you'd hope. He attacked that track like his character from 'Troy'. He's a warrior on two wheels.''
However, Dax joked that if he gets to spend time with his new friend - who has six children with former wife Angelina Jolie - again, he'll be planning an activity that requires showing more skin.
He quipped: ''Single regret: when you're riding motorcycles you're in head-to-toe leather, so I wasn't seeing trapezium, no abs. So next date hopefully will be to some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit.
''Brad, let's hit the beach my friend.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
It's clear from the very start that this movie has little to do with the...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Audiences out for a bit of mindless fun will probably enjoy this raucous road movie,...
When Charlie Bronson, a bank robbery getaway driver on a witness protection programme, jeopardizes his...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...