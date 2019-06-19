Dax Shepard says his relationship with wife Kristen Bell is ''the hardest of any [he's] ever had''.

The 'Spin The Wheel' host - who has Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with his spouse - has been in a relationship with Kristen for 12 years, and says that although they've had their rough patches, he knows she's the one for him because he can see himself ''sitting on a porch'' with her when he's ''80 years old''.

He said: ''I would argue that this relationship was the hardest of any I've ever had to get into a productive flow. We're so opposite, it's crazy. We started off in therapy, and my two thoughts about her that I kept cycling through were one, she's the genuinely nicest person I've ever met, and two, she has a personality that I want to be sitting on a porch with when I'm 80 years old. Because I value those things so much, I'm going to try to figure out these other eight things that are not a seamless fit right out of the gate.''

Despite their differences, Dax and Kristen are often hailed by their fans as ''relationship goals'', and while Dax says Kristen is ''comfortable'' with that title, he wants to make sure people understand their relationship is hard work.

When asked how he feels about being a relatable couple in Hollywood, he told USA Today: ''We feel differently about it. She is more comfortable with it than I am. My fear is that people will think they just need to find their perfect match, and I fear people think we're a perfect match.

''It's flattering that people think that and I appreciate it immensely, and yet I also feel very compelled to [say], 'It's a ton of work, we rarely agree on anything and it's a ton of compromise.' We didn't see each other across a crowded ballroom and weren't lit up by angel dust. So as long as people understand that part, then I'm comfortable with [the attention].''