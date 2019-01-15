Dax Shepard thinks he used to have a sex addiction, because he once found himself aroused after an argument with his then-girlfriend.
Dax Shepard thinks he used to have a sex addiction.
The 44-year-old actor - who has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013, with whom he has daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, four - believes that he once battled an addiction to sex, because he says that following an argument with a former girlfriend, he found himself struck by ''horniness''.
Speaking to Dr. Phil McGraw on the 'Phil in the Blanks' podcast, the 'Parenthood' star said: ''I'd say I've had what could maybe be called a sex addiction at some point in my life. Not one that I had to seek treatment for, but ... Up until then I would just say, 'I've had sex with a lot of people. I like to do it. It's healthy. Who cares? I'm not getting diseases. I'm single. Whatever.'
''The moment that I thought 'Oh this deserves exploration' is when I had a girlfriend, she was away, we got in a fight over the phone, I hung up the phone, I was driving in the car and I immediately got horny.''
Dax believes his urges may have been the start of an addiction, because he says his brain was ''taking care'' of him by making him feel aroused so that he didn't feel the pain of his argument with his girlfriend.
He added: ''Now, that is a biochemical feeling; I'm getting a serotonin dump. Whatever I'm getting, that's a physiological thing: horniness. So, I'm just feeling authentically horny. And I think, 'Hmm, I'm going to text this girl I know.' And I text this girl - and there was a delay. And then I just had this moment of clarity. I was like, 'That's suspicious. I just felt disempowered by my girlfriend and immediately I got horny. Could me brain be, like, taking care of me?'''
Dr. Phil even agreed that Dax could be right about his thoughts, as he says his brain ''assigned the meaning'' to his emotions.
He told the 'When in Rome' actor: ''Think about it: For every thought you have, there's a physiological corollary. You assign the meaning to it: This is sexual arousal, this is fear arousal, this is excitement arousal, [so] you just point it in whatever direction your mind wants to take.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's clear from the very start that this movie has little to do with the...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Audiences out for a bit of mindless fun will probably enjoy this raucous road movie,...
When Charlie Bronson, a bank robbery getaway driver on a witness protection programme, jeopardizes his...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...