Dax Shepard is ''super pro sex'', as he says he'd be happy for his daughters to have sex when they're older, but not if it's for the purpose of ''gaining status''.
Dax Shepard is ''super pro sex''.
The 44-year-old actor has said that although he doesn't want his two daughters - Lincoln, five, and Delta, four, whom he has with his wife Kristen Bell - to grow up thinking they have to have sex to ''gain status'', he has no problem with them enjoying themselves for the right reasons.
Speaking whilst he interviewed Gwyneth Paltrow for his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, he said: ''It's funny because I tell myself I have a narrative I'm spinning about how I'm going to be as a father of two daughters. Currently, I'm of the opinion, I'm super pro sex. I am anti having sex to get approval. I am anti having sex to get someone to like you or to gain status in a social circle but if my daughters are horny and they have decided they want to have sex, I am very pro sex.''
And Gwyneth - who has Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - agreed with the 'CHiPs' star, praising him for his ''thoughtful'' approach to parenting.
She told him: ''You're a really thoughtful father. I'm always so impressed with how intentional you are of your parenting.''
During the podcast, Dax also revealed he lost his virginity when he was just 12 years old.
He said: ''I lost my virginity intentionally to 'Love My Way' by The Psychedelic Furs in the basement of my house. Luckily, we got right to the action and I did not make it to the chorus and then I was just very confused. I was terribly young. I was in seventh grade and she was in ninth grade so I was 12 or 13. I was also 5' 11''. I was ready to do it.''
