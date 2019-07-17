Dax Shepard says 'Game of Thrones' was a ''foundation'' of his marriage with Kristen Bell.

The loved up couple - who married in 2013 after six years of dating - were huge superfans of HBO's fantasy series, and the actor admitted they have found it tough since the show ended earlier this year with its eighth and final season.

Appearing on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', he said: ''It is the second-longest relationship I've had besides Kristen. I've been with that programme for 10 years and she and I had been with it together.

''I got to say, I think it was the foundation of our friendship and marriage 'cause we're struggling now. We're watching anything and everything.''

Dax and Kristen's love for the show ran deep, as the pair even hosted costumed viewing parties, and he said watching the programme was a great way to spend an evening.

He added: ''It can really get you through a couple hours together. All in all, we're probably in it for three, four hours on a Sunday night... We definitely are mourning the loss of it.''

However, the couple have tried to move on after the finale in May, and they now turned their attention to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy 'Fleabag'

He gushed: ''She's absolutely brilliant. Then you find out, 'Oh, she created the show. That's crazy impressive.' Then you find out, 'Oh, she also created 'Killing Eve.'' And at that point, you hate her guts.''

Dax and Kristen aren't alone there either, with the show's second season earning 11 nominations for the upcoming 71st Primetime Emmy Awards while 'Game of Thrones' leads the way with a record-breaking 32 nods after the shortlist was revealed on Tuesday (16.07.19).