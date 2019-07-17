Dax Shepard says watching HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' was a ''foundation'' of his marriage with Kristen Bell, and he revealed the couple have turned to 'Fleabag' to fill the gap.
Dax Shepard says 'Game of Thrones' was a ''foundation'' of his marriage with Kristen Bell.
The loved up couple - who married in 2013 after six years of dating - were huge superfans of HBO's fantasy series, and the actor admitted they have found it tough since the show ended earlier this year with its eighth and final season.
Appearing on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', he said: ''It is the second-longest relationship I've had besides Kristen. I've been with that programme for 10 years and she and I had been with it together.
''I got to say, I think it was the foundation of our friendship and marriage 'cause we're struggling now. We're watching anything and everything.''
Dax and Kristen's love for the show ran deep, as the pair even hosted costumed viewing parties, and he said watching the programme was a great way to spend an evening.
He added: ''It can really get you through a couple hours together. All in all, we're probably in it for three, four hours on a Sunday night... We definitely are mourning the loss of it.''
However, the couple have tried to move on after the finale in May, and they now turned their attention to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy 'Fleabag'
He gushed: ''She's absolutely brilliant. Then you find out, 'Oh, she created the show. That's crazy impressive.' Then you find out, 'Oh, she also created 'Killing Eve.'' And at that point, you hate her guts.''
Dax and Kristen aren't alone there either, with the show's second season earning 11 nominations for the upcoming 71st Primetime Emmy Awards while 'Game of Thrones' leads the way with a record-breaking 32 nods after the shortlist was revealed on Tuesday (16.07.19).
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
It's clear from the very start that this movie has little to do with the...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Audiences out for a bit of mindless fun will probably enjoy this raucous road movie,...
When Charlie Bronson, a bank robbery getaway driver on a witness protection programme, jeopardizes his...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...