Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell want their daughters to be charitable towards others.

The 43-year-old actor and his wife - who have five-year-old Lincoln and three-year-old Delta together - don't want their children to feel ''privileged'', and would rather they were able to help others.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're in an interesting situation where our kids are pretty privileged, and we weren't, and so [we're] trying to instill in them what we picked up along the way.

''You gotta be conscious of that and, you know, put an effort into explaining to them, like, 'Hey, we have a bunch, and there's a bunch of people who don't have a bunch.' ''

Dax recently played the part of Santa Claus for Amazon Deliver across Los Angeles, which included giving gifts to kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

He quipped: ''A part of it that is motivated by me being an OK person, but really, now that I have kids, you're always trying to set an example for them that you hope they'll emulate.

''Because I'm setting other examples that I don't want them to emulate. So I gotta counteract that.''

Meanwhile, Dax pointed to Kristen, 38, and her own charity work and said he can only hope to achieve a small level of her own generosity.

He added: ''She's a better person than me by a factor of at least six. But still, even if I do one-sixth of what she's doing, that's still a lot more than I ever thought I was going to do.''

His comments come after the 'Frozen' actress revealed she's ''confident'' she ''chose the right person''.

She previously said: ''[I'm] decidedly confident I chose the right person. He does almost everything in a 'manly' way. He can put a pony tail on our five year old's hair as manly as he can change his break pads in the driveway. Nothing is sexier than him being a good human.

''At first I was attracted to the way he made me feel, and now I'm attracted to the things I learn from him.''