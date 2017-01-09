Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell played a board game following the Golden Globe Awards.

The glamorous couple appeared to be in their element as they rocked up on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded ceremony, held at The Beverly Hilton in California, on Sunday (08.01.17) night full of excitement, but rather than following the rest of their celebrity pals to various after-parties, they opted for a match of 'Settlers of Catan' at home.

Taking to her Instagram account after the ceremony, Kristen uploaded a photograph of her and Dax huddled over the table in their lavish event ensembles alongside the caption: ''Let the after party begin. @daxshepard @goldenglobes @settlersofcatan #GoldenGlobes #settlersofcatan (sic)''

The pair - who have daughters Lincoln, three, and Delta, two, together and married in 2013 - teased that they had a strict curfew when they walked down the red carpet in the early evening.

The stunning blonde actress said: ''We have a strict 8 o'clock start for game night tonight. If anybody knew what was up, they'd all be playing a game night as well.''

In 'Settlers of Catan' - which was designed by Klaus Teuber and first released in Germany in 1995 - multiple players must assume the roles of settlers, each attempting to build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources and each individual player is awarded points as their settlements grow; the winner is the first person to reach 10 points.

More than 22 million game sets have been sold around the world and it has been translated into 30 different languages.