Actor Larry Wilcox has slated the upcoming movie reboot of his TV series CHiPs.
The 69-year-old starred in the 1970s traffic cop drama as Jon Baker, the role taken on by Dax Shepard in the movie version.
The trailer for the film, which also stars Michael Pena as Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello, the part previously played by Erik Estrada in the programme, was made public on Thursday (12Jan17), but not everyone was pleased with how it looked.
"Way to go Warner Bros - just ruined the Brand of CHIPS and of the Calif Highway Patrol," wrote Larry on his Twitter page. "Great choice!"
Larry then posted several more messages on Twitter, which he later deleted. One comment referenced a joke in the trailer which showed Michael's face smacking into Dax's nether regions.
"So now we promote the CHP rubbing their d*cks in someone's face.....unbelievable WARNER BROS.....unbelievable!" he added.
"TASTE in America......thanks Warner Bros.....and to all the little kids who have started watching CHIPS on Me TV - Sorry (sic)!"
The upcoming CHiPs remake is significantly more comedic than the original series, which ran from 1977 to 1983.
Speaking previously to Entertainment Weekly magazine, Dax said he was thrilled that the California Highway Patrol (CHP) allowed the stars to shoot in their headquarters.
"I think it was a precarious decision for them to be involved because it is an R-rated comedy. I think they ultimately took the position, luckily, that the movie was going to happen with or without them, so we basically had some very light compromises," he said. "And then because of that we had access to CHP central, which is really crucial to me. I really wanted to be able to shoot at that iconic station that the show had shot at."
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Audiences out for a bit of mindless fun will probably enjoy this raucous road movie,...
When Charlie Bronson, a bank robbery getaway driver on a witness protection programme, jeopardizes his...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
Watch the trailer for Old Dogs Dan and Charlie are middle-age best friends; they work...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...
I can attest first-hand that there are certain facts about Let's Go to Prison that...
Dax Shepard InterviewEmployee Of The MonthTrailer StreamWho do you play in the film? I play...