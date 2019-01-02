Davina Mccall won't stop posting bikini pictures, despite her body-shamers.

The 51-year-old television presenter recently came under fire for appearing too thin after posting a picture on Instagram in a bikini, however the former 'Big brother' host has admitted that the incident has only encouraged her to share more revealing snaps.

In an interview with the Daily Mail's You magazine, she said: ''OK, you think I'm too thin? I'm going to post a lot of pictures of myself in bikinis. That's what I'm like. Tell me not to do something and I'm going to do it.''

The 'Jump' host confessed that she ignores body-shamers, and those who criticize her personal choices only inspire her to make more bold decisions.

She joked: ''I'm going to get a massive tattoo when I'm 60. Or, you know, I'm going to get a boob job when I'm 75! If you tell me I can't, I will.

''I'm going to wear a bikini when I'm 90! I'm going to do an Ironman [the world's hardest one-day triathlon] when I'm 70!

''If you think that I can't do it, I'm going to show you that I can - and I'm going to do it in a bikini.''

It's not just bikini's which make Davina feel confident, and the star wears a matching underwear set every single day because it makes her feel ''sassy'' - although she insisted she chooses the lingerie for herself and not to ''impress'' anybody else.

She said: ''Obviously matching underwear, that's a thing I always do...Every single day. It's beautiful, sexy underwear. All different colours, but always matching.

''Because it makes me feel sassy. And I'm not doing it to impress anybody. I'm doing it for me.''