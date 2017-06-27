Davina Mccall has stopped her sweet cravings by training her brain to eat for ''better health''.

The 49-year-old TV presenter - who is mum to three children; Holly, 15, Tilly, 13, and Chester, 10 - is a self-confessed chocolate 'thief' who previously admitted to going behind her kids backs to gorge in their sweet treats plus she used to binge on five bags of Haribo inbetween filming plus have three sugars in her cup of tea.

Now she's given up sugar, gained more energy and in an interview with Closer magazine, she's shared her tips.

She said: ''The most important thing is not to give yourself a hard time. If you slip up, just start again the next day. Be realistic and re-frame the concept - think along the lines that you're not giving up sugar, you're eating for better health. You'll be giving yourself something rather than taking it away.''

Speaking about how she used to feel, Davina said: ''I'd have huge slumps in energy, I gained weight and my clothes felt uncomfortable. Even my skin felt prickly. I hated it.''

But after a five-week change to her diet - eliminating foods containing refined sugar, including processed snacks and white carbs - Davina has transformed her health.

She explained: ''I have so much more energy and my skin has improved. I also got a sense of freedom - I stopped feeling like I had to go to the fridge and scan for something sweet every evening.''

Davina is no stranger to fitness - having previously released several fitness DVDs helping others to beat the bulge.

And in a bid to help change her eating habits too she has released her favourite recipes from her new book 'Davina's Sugar-Free In A Hurry.'