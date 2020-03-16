Davina Mccall is planning to launch an underwear line.

The 52-year-old presenter was encouraged to start her new venture after using lingerie to boost her mood in the aftermath of her split from husband Matthew Robertson in 2017.

She said: ''I'm sampling different things in life. I'm going to start a YouTube channel, and I'm launching an underwear range. That was all born out of me being single and still wearing the sexiest underwear ever. Not because I was dating but because it was an act of self-love every morning.''

Davina - who is now dating hairdresser Michael Douglas - explained how her own moods have always been echoed by her choice of underwear.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Throughout my life I've been able to tell lots about my mood from my underwear. If I was down, I would wear underwear that just wasn't worthy of me.''

After 16 years, the former 'Big Brother' presenter's deal with Garnier has made her the UK's longest-serving beauty ambassador and she admitted she still gets ''excited'' when they send her new products.

She said: ''I get really excited when I receive their new things to try. I think they're doing all the right things - natural superfood ingredients, organic products, recyclable packaging. Plastic waste really grates on me these days.''

The 'Long Lost Family' host has embraced being in her 50s and wants to set a good example to younger women.

She said: ''Fifties are the new thirties! When I was a kid, women in their fifties looked like they were in their 70s. It was like, 'I've shut up shop'.

''It could not be further from the truth now. I'm really proud of being 52.

''I feel I'm quite good fun still, and I look good for a bird my age. So I owe it to anybody under 40 to live my best life and to show them it's all going to be OK.''