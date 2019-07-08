Davina Mccall is a Stormzy super-fan and she even messaged him on Twitter at the start of his career to tell him how much she loves his music.

The 51-year-old TV presenter professed her love of the grime artist when she appeared as a guest on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 and revealed that she reached out to him on social media to tell him how great she thought he was.

The 'Long Lost Family' host said: ''I love him so much. When he was just starting I sent him a message, and he didn't have that many followers, and he messaged me back. We're friends.''

After Zoe, 48, played Stormzy's current single 'Crown', Davina reminisced about how much she loved his headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

She said: '''Blinded By Your Grace' does still makes me teary. When he did that at Glastonbury, it was spiritual, right? What a set.''

While that track was playing, Davina showed Zoe some of her DMs to other musicians prompting the DJ to tell her listeners that her pal has some cool contacts.

Zoe spilled: ''I'm just reading through Davina's messages, which are fantastic. You sent a message to NSG as well. You're inspiring all the youngsters.''

East London rap collective NSG, who recently performed at Wireless Festival, have been quickly growing a large fan base and Davina spilled why she chose to direct message them early on in their career too.

She said: ''My son researches acts that he likes and he finds out if they've got many followers. If they've got under 100,000 followers, chances are they might still be reading their direct messages. If you send a new act that you love a direct message, they might message you back. He told me to message NSG because I love their song 'OT Bop'.''