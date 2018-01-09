Davina Mccall wants to become a professional personal trainer.

The 50-year-old TV host is a keen fitness enthusiast and has revealed she wants to study for a qualification in health and fitness, which she hopes will eventually lead to her becoming a personal trainer.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning', she explained: ''I would like to take some classes. I want to show people that it's never too late to start.''

The brunette beauty revealed that one of the reasons she works out is because it's good for her mental wellbeing.

Davina has released a series of fitness DVDs during her career, and thinks staying in shape has proven to be good for her ''noggin''.

The TV star shared: ''Working out is good for the 'noggin'. When it makes you feel really good, I like it. I have never finished and thought, 'I wish I'd never done that!'''

Davina also revealed she's had clear braces attached to her teeth and joked that it's a sign she's in the midst of a ''mid-life crisis''.

Of her braces, Davina told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: ''Mid-life crisis! My lips are getting stuck to them.''

Meanwhile, Davina previously admitted that when she turned 35, she adopted a totally different attitude towards health and nutrition.

She said: ''I really didn't start this love of healthier food until I was in my 30s. Having children changed my life. It changed the kind of person I wanted to be. Before, I was nightclubbing, doing loads of jobs and never had time to eat anything.

''My favourite thing was packet noodles or white bread with tons of butter. At 35, I suddenly said to myself, 'I will probably never wear shorts again.' And I thought, 'Why am I saying that?' So I got a trainer and said, 'I want to wear shorts.' I love feeling fit; thinking nothing of running up two steps at a time.''