David Yates has confirmed all five 'Fantastic Beasts' films will be set in different cities.

The second of five adventures penned by 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling is set to hit screens next November and was revealed to be set in both Paris and London, but now filmmaker Yates revealed he knows the location for the third movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Yates said: ''Yes. Jo's already told us where the next one is taking place. It's very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there's a global audience for this, it's all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.''

Following on from the end of the first film, the sequel - which is set in 1927 - sees the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald [Johnny Depp] escaping from the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).

Now the wizard is gathering followers to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In order to stop him and his plans, a young Albus Dumbledore [Jude Law] enlists the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander [Eddie Redmayne] who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.

Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested even among friends and family.

The new film sees Redmayne and Depp reprising their respective roles alongside a number of other returning casts, including Katherine Waterston as Auror Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as Queenie and Dan Fogler as Jacob Fowalski.

Ezra Miller is back as Credence, Zoe Kravitz will take on the role of Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner will play Newt's brother Theseus Scamander.

In December, the franchise's official Twitter account revealed the sequel 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' has completed filming.

Alongside a video clip of the production, a caption read: ''That's a wrap on #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald production! See you in 2018. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts #WizardingWednesdays (sic)''