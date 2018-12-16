David Walliams was ''so starstruck'' by Jennifer Aniston while filming their latest Netflix film, 'Murder Mystery', that he initially had no idea what to say to her.
The 47-year-old comic stars opposite the former 'Friends' actress in the upcoming Netflix film and admitted he initially had no idea what to say to the ''charming and lovely'' star.
Speaking to Heat magazine, he said:'' She is a dream. I was so starstruck because she's so, so famous.
''I was like, 'Oh my God, it's Jennifer Aniston. What do I say to her?' But she's so charming and lovely.''
And the 'Britain's Got Talent' star's friends were hoping to see a romance develop between the pair but he doesn't think he could ever compare to the 'Dumplin'' actress' ex-husbands.
David - who has son Alfred, five, with ex-wife Lara Stone - said: ''Some of my friends were saying, 'You should go out with her' but I think it would be a bit of a comedown from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. I wouldn't wish that on her.''
The movie also stars Adam Sandler and David praised the actor for creating such a positive atmosphere on the set.
He said: ''I don't think I've ever had a happier experience on a job.
''Adam Sandler is hilarious and he's constantly improvising, making you laugh, playing funny music and dancing on set.
''It sounds like it might be annoying but it's not.
''He just wants to create a happy atmosphere, so everyone is relaxed and can do their best.
''It was like he was hosting a party that we were all attending.''
The A-list cast also led the former 'Little Britain' funnyman to a bizarre encounter with Cher while they were in Italy.
He explained: ''One night I'm at dinner with Jen and Adam and oh, there's Cher at the table next to us.
''She was with this jeweller called Loree Rodkin, who I know through Elton John. So Loree introduced me to Cher and said, 'Cher, this is David, he's a friend of Elton's...'
''And Cher replied, 'Thank you very much'. I didn't know where to go with that.''
