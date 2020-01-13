David Walliams is to host the 2020 Into Film Awards.

The 'Little Britain' star will host the ceremony - which celebrates young people's creativity in film - on March 18 at Odeon Leicester Square in London.

The Into Film Awards - now in their seventh year - showcase and highlight the wealth of tomorrow's creative talent.

Young people from across the UK whose short films and reviews have been nominated will be recognised at a star-studded ceremony, which has previously been attended by some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Daniel Craig, Eddie Redmayne and Lily James.

David, 48, attended last year's awards as a guest presenter and feel that they ''encourage creativity''.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge said: ''I love the Into Film Awards because it gives the opportunity to young people, from all kinds of backgrounds, to be a part of the film industry.

''As an actor, these young people are the future, and you want them to give you a job one day! Anything that encourages creativity is important, we have an amazing film industry in this country which is often ignored by politicians and we need to support it. Into Film is an amazing charity.''

The nominees will be recognised across 11 categories in different age groups, including Best Film, Documentary, Animated Film, Reviewer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Film Club of the Year and Ones To Watch, and the full list will be announced on January 22.

The awards are championed by James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who is an Into Film Trustee, and the charity counts Sir Kenneth Branagh, Naomie Harris and Michael Sheen among its ambassadors.