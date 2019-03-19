David Walliams has sold his London home for a whopping £2 million profit.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has netted a huge £2.1million profit after selling the house in North London, which he shared with his now ex-wife Lara Stone.

The three bedroom house was previously owned by Noel Gallagher and was given the name Supernova Heights, a nod to Oasis' hit track 'Champagne Supernova'.

Noel owned the abode until 1999 and during his time, it was known for being the venue of wild house parties thrown by the rocker. It became a family home for David and his ex Lara when they moved into the Belsize Park pad. He bought the house for £3.25million in 2005, before selling it recently for £5.35million.

Lara moved out of the mansion in July 2015, spelling the end to her and the 47-year-old comedian's five-year marriage.

A source said at the time: ''The fact she's moved could suggest the ­marriage is definitely over ... Lara's new place is a lot smaller than the huge mansion she shared with David but she seems to be ­enjoying life and is ­often seen having breakfast in a local cafe. The home is not as grand as people might expect but it has a lovely, traditional feel about it and it's in a lovely part of town.''

David was said to be devastated when the couple decided to split.

An insider shared: ''David has been putting on a brave face. But people close to him are very worried because they know he's devastated. David is used to hiding his emotions with comedy because that's what he's always done. But on the inside it is a real wrench ... It has stunned David's friends and TV colleagues. Everyone thought the marriage was strong.''