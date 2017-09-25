David Walliams has suggested Liam and Noel Gallagher settle their differences on UK talk show 'The Jeremy Kyle Show'.

The musical brothers have been locked in a bitter feud since their band Oasis split in 2009, and now 46-year-old comedian and actor David Walliams has taken to Twitter to offer a solution to their fighting, suggesting the pair make use of the show's ''free counselling''.

Quoting a tweet from 45-year-old Liam in which he slams his brother for being a ''beige drip'', David wrote: ''Mr @liamgallagher might I suggest you & your brother @NoelGallagher go on @itvjeremykyle ? They have free counselling afterwards. (sic)''

And the show - which often deals with family feuds - even tweeted back to David and the pair, saying the door is always open should they think it's a good idea.

The programme's official Twitter page replied: ''You know where we are if you need us lads! #jeremykyle (sic)''

The tweet from Liam which sparked the comments came after 50-year-old Noel recently described his upcoming third High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?' as ''psychedelic'', which Liam believes is impossible due to the star's ''beige'' nature.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also said that Noel will need more than his musical pals Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to make an ''out there'' record.

In a series of tweets, Liam wrote: ''Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x ... It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG (sic)''

Weller plays the organ on 'Holy Mountain and guitarist Marr has recorded guitars and harmonicas on 'If Love Is The Law' on the LP.