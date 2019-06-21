David Walliams's life finally had ''meaning'' when he became a father.

The 47-year-old comic has six-year-old son Alfred with ex-wife Lara Stone and admitted having his little boy is the ''best thing'' to ever happen to him.

He said: ''I love being a dad. It is the best thing of all and totally life-changing. You feel there is finally some meaning to your life. Everything you do after they come along is for them or relates to them.''

David loves nothing more than to share a good book with his son but despite being a best-selling children's author, he prefers not to read his own novels to Alfred.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I don't push my books on to him. I don't want him to grow up and feel like 'We never read any books other than my dad's'.

''But reading with my son is one of the best parts of being a father. It is a pleasure to share the stories I loved as a child, like the Dahl and Dr Seuss books, and discover new ones.

''I'd urge all parents to make time to read with their children, as it is a joy for both of you. What could be better than firing their imagination just before they drift off to sleep?''

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge is currently single but is very content with his life as he is so fulfilled professionally.

He said: ''I'm in a really good place at the moment. I am ­getting a lot done. I am very grateful to be doing the things I love and to be successful.''

And David never feels lonely because he's got his literary creations for company.

He said: ''You don't necessarily feel lonely, because you are living with the characters. Also, you can do it any time. I write on film sets when I am waiting around. I write in the evening when my son's gone to bed. You are not getting loads of emails or texts and you get into a slightly dreamy place.''