David Walliams has banned his 'Britain's Got Talent' co-stars from mentioning his ex-wife.

The 47-year-old comedian and the 35-year-old model ended their five year marriage in 2015, two years after welcoming son Alfred, and David's 'BGT' co-star Amanda Holden says none of the judges are allowed to mention her name on set.

Amanda, 48, and David had an awkward exchange during filming of the show when a female magician took arrived on stage with a selection of cards with men's faces on them.

When David saw one of the cards, he commented: ''He looks like Les Dennis,'' a reference to Amanda's former husband.

However, Amanda hit back, saying: ''That was 20 years ago David and don't you have an ex wife? But we're never allowed to talk about Lara Stone, are we?''

An insider told The Sun Online: ''David makes the same joke every year. Amanda was furious and felt it was time the tables were turned.

''His jokes - including to Simon Cowell - are wearing thin on everyone involved in the show.

''David did apologise and they hugged it out in the end.''

Meanwhile, Lara recently admitted that going through a divorce was ''awful'', but insisted she and David have worked well together to co-parent Alfred.

She said: ''Sometimes really different people work together - but maybe not forever. It's awful getting divorced. The first time I left Alfred with David, he was really clingy. It's now five years and luckily our son was really young. He didn't really notice anything. It's only now that he knows that we used to be married. He's the happiest kid - really happy to be home with me and really happy to be home with his dad, so what more could you ask for?

''It's been OK. We always both had Alfred's best interests at heart. It's quite complicated custody because it's almost 50/50.''

Lara also revealed she found the fame that came from being in a relationship with David, quite terrifying.

Speaking of the early days of their relationship, she said: ''I'd been at his house and was walking back to the Tube and this car was driving next to me and they were taking pictures the whole time. It was just so bewildering and terrifying.''