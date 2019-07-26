According to Amanda Holden, David Walliams has banned his 'Britain's Got Talent' co-stars from mentioning his ex-wife.
David Walliams has banned his 'Britain's Got Talent' co-stars from mentioning his ex-wife.
The 47-year-old comedian and the 35-year-old model ended their five year marriage in 2015, two years after welcoming son Alfred, and David's 'BGT' co-star Amanda Holden says none of the judges are allowed to mention her name on set.
Amanda, 48, and David had an awkward exchange during filming of the show when a female magician took arrived on stage with a selection of cards with men's faces on them.
When David saw one of the cards, he commented: ''He looks like Les Dennis,'' a reference to Amanda's former husband.
However, Amanda hit back, saying: ''That was 20 years ago David and don't you have an ex wife? But we're never allowed to talk about Lara Stone, are we?''
An insider told The Sun Online: ''David makes the same joke every year. Amanda was furious and felt it was time the tables were turned.
''His jokes - including to Simon Cowell - are wearing thin on everyone involved in the show.
''David did apologise and they hugged it out in the end.''
Meanwhile, Lara recently admitted that going through a divorce was ''awful'', but insisted she and David have worked well together to co-parent Alfred.
She said: ''Sometimes really different people work together - but maybe not forever. It's awful getting divorced. The first time I left Alfred with David, he was really clingy. It's now five years and luckily our son was really young. He didn't really notice anything. It's only now that he knows that we used to be married. He's the happiest kid - really happy to be home with me and really happy to be home with his dad, so what more could you ask for?
''It's been OK. We always both had Alfred's best interests at heart. It's quite complicated custody because it's almost 50/50.''
Lara also revealed she found the fame that came from being in a relationship with David, quite terrifying.
Speaking of the early days of their relationship, she said: ''I'd been at his house and was walking back to the Tube and this car was driving next to me and they were taking pictures the whole time. It was just so bewildering and terrifying.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
Justin is an average boy with big dreams living in a Kingdom where the Queen...
Michael Winterbottom vividly recreates swinging 1960s London in this biopic about one of Soho's most...
Paul Raymond became the wealthiest man in the UK when he opened the country's first...
Even though Charles Dickens' oft-told story is livened up with a terrific cast and sharp...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
This silly American remake of a silly French comedy provides its cast with some lively...
Tim loves his job, and he knows that any employee who wishes to climb the...
Marmaduke is perhaps the world's most famous Great Dane, he was originally brought to life...
The Rolling Stones' founder Brian Jones' drowning death in 1969 is another check mark in...