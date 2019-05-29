David Tennant ''never wants to leave'' 'Good Omens'.

The 48-year-old actor may have only filmed a six-episode first series as the demon Crowley in the Amazon Original series, but he fell in love with the story - which is based on the book of the same name by showrunner Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett - and its characters when he first received a script and wants to keep it going for as long as possible.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''From the moment I read the script, I just loved this glorious world which is full of brilliant characters and extraordinary imagination. I was just thrilled to be on-board from that moment.

''Now I'm totally immersed in the worlds of Gaiman and Pratchett and I never want to leave.''

Meanwhile, David's co-star Michael Sheen - who plays the angel Aziraphale - has drawn parallels between the ''apocalyptic'' political landscape now to that when the novel was written in 1990.

Speaking at the world premiere of the show in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday (28.05.19), he said: ''When Terry and Neil wrote the book, they both felt felt like it was a bit weird because Terry and Neil seemed to be getting along so well and they were writing about an apocalypse 30 years ago at the same time as the end of the Cold War, the fall of the Berlin Wall. Now, as the TV series is coming out, things have got a bit more apocalyptic.''

David added: ''''If you want to drag a political lesson out of it then there are two formerly opposite fundamentalist standpoints but if the two that have the chance of solving it try and meet in the middle.

''The two characters, an angel and a demon should be diametrical opposites, but they've actual got much more in common than not.''

Michael, 50, thinks both his and David's characters echo the flawed nature of humanity.

He said: ''I think it's that our flaws and the things that are our weaknesses that actually make us human and allow us to connect.

''Both our characters are very bad at our jobs in this, but it's that which bonds is together. We always muddle through in the end.''

'Good Omens' launches globally on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (31.05.19).