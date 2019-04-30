'Doctor Who' star David Tennant has given his adopted son Ty, 17, some sound advice as the teenager embarks on his own acting career.
David Tennant told his son Ty to ''always be on time''.
The 'Doctor Who' star's adopted son is making his feature film debut in 'Tolkien' - in which he will play a young Christopher Wiseman - and he has turned to his famous father to get advice on his fledgling acting career.
Speaking to the MailOnline at the movie's premiere at Curzon Mayfair in London on Monday (29.04.19) about the tips he received, Ty said: ''Never be late. Always be on time.
''Don't skip the lunch queue so you don't look like a bit of an idiot, and just be kind and friendly and know your lines.''
The teenager - whose mother Georgia Moffett married David, 48, in 2011 - admitted he was taking on advice from anyone who could help him, and he was grateful to ply his craft on screen alongside the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins in the new J.R.R. Tolkien biographical drama.
He added: ''I got tips from everyone. I'm so young in my career and I'm still learning a lot and I'm so lucky to have these people around me who know the industry very well.
''And they're just very inspirational so that's something I can really thrive on. Just having these people who know their stuff.''
Meanwhile, David has three children with Georgia, who gave birth to Tyler in 2002 when she was just 17 and has never publicly revealed the identity of his biological father after raising him alone.
Together, the loved up couple are parents to Olive, eight, Wilfred, five, and four-year-old Doris.
Speaking after adopting Ty, the 'Broadchurch' actor joked he may have broken ''some kind of record''.
He quipped: ''My baby is almost a year old and I adopted my wife's boy last year as well so I became a father twice in six months - that's got to be something of a record hasn't it?''
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...
Pat Clifton has long nursed a passion for delivering mail as the much-loved postman of...
Pat Clifton is well-known in the village of Greendale for, not only his prompt and...
After 2009's inane comedy Nativity, no one was clamouring for a sequel, but at least...
Mr. Poppy, an immature classroom assistant at a St. Bernadette's Primary School, returns with ideas...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....
This remake of Todd Holland's 1985 schlock horror is more about the comedy than the...
High school nerd Charley Brewster is in his senior year of high school and dating...
The Pirate Captain has never won the Pirate of the Year award but this year...
A winning combination of vivid imagery, snappy writing and a strong narrative lifts this far...