David Tennant's wife Georgia has praised the NHS after they treated their newborn baby for six days last month.
David Tennant's newborn child was rushed to hospital with a ''spiking high temperature'' last month.
The former 'Doctor Who' star's wife Georgia took to Instagram recently to reveal their baby - who they have chosen not to reveal the gender of - spent six days in hospital before being discharged and is now ''tube free and pink again''.
Although the 34-year-old actress didn't state what was wrong with her child, she praised the NHS as ''magic'' for being thorough, despite admitting that she felt they were being ''over the top'' with their baby's mild coughing at first.
Georgia wrote alongside a black and white image of the tot, who was covered up, in a hospital bed: ''Last Wednesday my NHS GP sent my baby to A&E after spiking a high temperature.
''Eyes rolling at this seemingly over the top reaction, reluctantly I trudged along, mildly coughing child in tow, to my nearest NHS hospital.
''We were seen within 10 minutes.
''After being checked over by 2 'over the top' NHS nurses and another 2 'over the top' NHS doctors, the now slightly lethargic baby was admitted.
''What ensued over the subsequent 6 days will haunt me forever but now back home, on the sofa, my baby tube free and pink again I take away one thing; our NHS is magic.
''An underfunded, understaffed and under threat sort of magic. ''Full of amazing people whose 'over the topness' puts people back on sofas together.
''I can't thank you enough NHS and from now on my family will do all it can to help keep you together.
''Just as you did for us. #nhs @nhsmillion @cwpluscharity (sic)''
Georgia - who also has 17-year-old Ty, Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, and Doris, four, with David - had suggested something wasn't right on Thanksgiving (28.11.19).
Alongside a snap taken in the corridor of a hospital, she wrote: ''I'm thankful for the NHS. #happythanksgiving @nhsmillion #nhs (sic)''
The couple welcomed their latest addition to the family on October 13.
David adopted Georgia's son Ty in the same year that the couple married in 2011.
