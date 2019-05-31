David Tennant is super ''nervous'' about launching his new TV series 'Good Omens'.

The 48-year-old actor stars alongside Frances McDormand and Michael Sheen in the upcoming show, which is based on the 1990 novel of the same name, which is penned by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (31.05.19), he described the show as: ''A good romp to the end of the world.''

And when asked if he was anxious about bringing such a well-loved book to the screen, he admitted: ''Of course we're nervous because people have loved the book for 30 years and they have ideas as to what these characters are and we have to fulfil that dream.''

'Good Omens' tells the story of how the demon Crowley (Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Sheen) battle between Heaven and Hell to prevent the coming of the antichrist.

The former 'Doctor Who' star launched his new podcast series 'David Tennant Does A Podcast With' in January - which has featured top guests such as Olivia Colman, Whoopi Goldberg and Tina Fey - and he humbly insists he just ''bumbles'' through chats.

He said: ''You don't have to fear Graham, I'm just dabbling. I like the chat bit but it's not my skill set. I just bumble through it.''

David and his wife Georgia Moffett - whom he has been married to since 2011 - already have 17-year-old Ty, Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, and Doris, four, together, but they're set to become a family of seven later this year as the blonde is expecting again.

And the actor joked about how his oldest boy oddly gave his own parents tips on birth control when he found out the news.

He said: ''We have number five child on the way. It's very exciting. There is a big spread of ages, with a 17 year old at one end. When he found out about the new baby, he was like, 'You're having another one?' It's odd when a 17 year old is giving his parents a lecture on birth control!''

The six episodes of the series was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 31 and it will later be shown weekly on BBC Two.