David Tennant and Georgia Moffett have announced the arrival of their fifth child together.
The former 'Doctor Who' star and his wife - whom he has been married to since 2011 - already have 17-year-old Ty, Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, and Doris, four, together, and on Sunday (13.10.19) they became a family of seven.
Georgia announced the arrival of the latest addition to their brood with a hilarious post referencing her husband's Amazon Prime series 'Good Omens'.
Alongside a picture of David carrying the newborn, whose sex and name the couple are yet to reveal, in a car seat alongside his co-star Michael Sheen's picture doing exactly the same when his daughter Lyra was born last month, Georgia wrote on Instagram: ''An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong?''
David plays demon Crowley and Michael is the angel, Aziraphale, in the popular show.
The Scottish star announced their pregnancy news on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in May.
Host James said: ''David, we were just talking backstage, this is blowing my mind. You have four children already, your oldest is 17. You just told me you and your wife, the lovely Georgia, are expecting your fifth child.''
After the announcement received cheers from the audience, David - who adopted Georgia's son Ty in the same year that the couple married in 2011 - admitted their growing family has become cause for concern in their eldest son, who is now giving his parents ''lectures on birth control''.
He said: ''I know! Five is a lot. What's really weird about it is we're now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son. And that's definitely meant to be the other way around.
''He's like 'Come on, do I need to teach you the basics?' It's mental. It's a lot.''
James - who has three children of his own with wife Julia Carey - then asked David how he manages to keep up with his children's birthdays, as he always seems to be planning for someone's special day.
David said: ''Yeah, and then you add to that school concerts and sports days and I mean ... It's too much.''
