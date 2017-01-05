Funnyman David Spade is recovering after his Range Rover was crushed in a three-car pile-up in Hollywood on Wednesday night (04Jan17).
Sources tell TMZ Spade was heading to dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel when the driver of an oncoming vehicle attempted to beat a stop light and collided with the Joe Dirt star's SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle), spinning the Range Rover into another car.
The crash was such a big deal the airbags in Spade's car deployed and one of his vehicle's rear tyres flew into the air.
The shaken-up comedian suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
A source tells Us Weekly, "David was released from the hospital with a few aches and pains and bruises, but seems fine and is resting at home now."
Police insiders tell TMZ neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the accident.
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Still stuck with a fairly ridiculous mullet, Joe Dirt returns after an unsuccessful attempt at...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
Why is it that comedies about middle-aged men regressing to their childhood so rarely, if...
As scary as it sounds, I was actually looking forward to seeing the new David...
I'll be the first to admit I didn't expect much from The Emperor's New Groove:...
ESPN.com columnist Bill Simmons recently wrote how he thought Jon Heder was at least six...