Sources tell TMZ Spade was heading to dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel when the driver of an oncoming vehicle attempted to beat a stop light and collided with the Joe Dirt star's SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle), spinning the Range Rover into another car.

The crash was such a big deal the airbags in Spade's car deployed and one of his vehicle's rear tyres flew into the air.

The shaken-up comedian suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A source tells Us Weekly, "David was released from the hospital with a few aches and pains and bruises, but seems fine and is resting at home now."

Police insiders tell TMZ neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the accident.