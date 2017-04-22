David Spade ''really likes'' Naya Rivera.

The 52-year-old actor was spotted in a passionate embrace with the 30-year-old actor - who filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey in November, less than two years after they tied the knot - during a recent getaway to Hawaii and he is said to be smitten.

A source told E! News: ''David really likes Naya. They are still trying to keep things private, but they have hung out a couple of times since Hawaii.''

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses, who saw the couple packing on the PDA in Hawaii, said they appeared to be completely smitten with each other as they frolicked in the pool at the Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki.

A source said: ''The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool. They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes. Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together.

''They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together.''

Naya and Ryan have son Josey, 18 months, together and she previously insisted Ryan had always been ''the one'' for her, since they briefly dated in 2010.

She said: ''I have always kept a flame for him. In between boyfriends or whatever, if I was single for a minute, I would always answer his emails and go see him. He was just kind of always the One.''

However, the pair announced their split last year and Naya requested primary physical custody of Josey.

They said in a statement: ''After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.''