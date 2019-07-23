David Spade gets hate mail from Chris Farley fans.

The 55-year-old actor's 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Tommy Boy' co-star and friend Chris died of a drug overdose in 1997, at the age of 33 and David revealed Chris' fans still contact him on social media insisting he should have died instead.

He told the New York Times: ''The first couple times it was rough, but now it's the standard burn. I wish I didn't get that three times a week.

''But do you just stop doing what you're doing because of a tragedy? You have to go, 'Well, I still like doing this.' Some people won't be interested. But I did three sitcoms after that. It wasn't totally horrible.''

Although David has suffered losses in his life, such as Chris' overdose and the suicides of his sister-in-law Kate Spade last year and his close pal, comedian Brody Stevens, in February, he doesn't like to talk about them publicly.

He said: ''People just started going right and left, and I would sit and stare at a wall. I just said, OK' I guess I'll cross my fingers that it doesn't happen to everyone'. And more people would go.

''I don't want to say I'm immune to it, but there's a way you just have to learn to shut off the tear valve. It's just too brutal.''

And his pal Norm Macdonald believes David handles his grief his own way.

He said: ''You never see it, and I think that's good. Comedy has become unbelievably confessional and I couldn't hate anything more. So to me, Spade is how you should be, as a man but also as an entertainer.''