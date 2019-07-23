David Spade believes Kate Spade's suicide was a spur of the moment occurrence.

The 55-year-old actor was left devastated last year when his sister-in-law - who was married to his brother Andy Spade - killed herself at her New York apartment and David has opened up about the tragedy.

Speaking to The New York Times, he said: ''I feel like Katy wouldn't have done it five minutes later. But these things happen and there's no going back.''

He also praised his ''funny'' sister-in-law and revealed she loved entertaining at her home, even though she did not enjoy going out.

He said: ''Katy was so funny. Don't know if agoraphobic is a word, but she didn't like to mingle a lot; she'd have people at her house and she was always so funny.''

David donated $100,000 to the National Alliance On Mental Illness in June 2018 after Kate's death.

Andy previously revealed that Kate had been suffering from depression but was receiving treatment before her death.

He said: ''Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling.''

Andy also revealed that he and Kate had been living apart for 10 months before her death but had remained close.

He said: ''Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter [Frances Beatrix] and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.

''For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other. Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority.

''We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.''