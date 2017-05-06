David Spade and Naya Rivera have sparked more rumours they're dating.

The pair have had tongues wagging since the beginning of March when they were spotted packing on the public display of affection at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki, Hawaii, and they have now added even more fuel to the fire after they were seen enjoying a romantic date night in Los Angeles on Friday (05.05.17).

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', the former 'Glee' actress kicked off her evening by walking the red carpet at the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on her own before she whizzed over to Catch LA for dinner with David.

Although they are yet to officially confirm their relationship, friends have already starting catching on and think the 52-year-old actor ''really likes'' Naya.

A source said previously: ''David really likes Naya. They are still trying to keep things private, but they have hung out a couple of times since Hawaii.''

Naya's new blossoming romance came just four months after she filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey following less than two years of marriage.

The 30-year-old beauty and Ryan have son Josey, two, together and she previously insisted he had always been ''the one'' for her, since they briefly dated in 2010.

She said: ''I have always kept a flame for him. In between boyfriends or whatever, if I was single for a minute, I would always answer his emails and go see him. He was just kind of always the One.''

However, the pair announced their split last year and Naya requested primary physical custody of their little boy.

They said in a statement: ''After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.''