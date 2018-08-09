David Schwimmer is joining the cast of 'Will & Grace'.

The former 'Friends' star is set to take on the recurring role of Grace's new love interest in a reported five-episode arc for him and Debra Messing who portrays the titular character.

Although, according to Deadline, the scripts are still being written.

The upcoming guest role sees Schwimmer - who portrayed Ross Geller in 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004 - returning to his TV comedy roots following his Emmy nominated portrayal of Robert Kardashian in the TV drama, 'The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'.

Messing, 49, confirmed the news on Twitter sharing a link to a story about the casting and the word, ''WOOOOHOOOOOOO!!!!!!! (sic)''

The official Twitter account for 'Will &Grace' made reference to the titles of the 'Friends' episodes posting: ''The One Where David Schwimmer Joins #WillAndGrace (sic)''

Other famous names attached to the 10th season of the NBC show - which premieres on Thursday, October 4 - include Chelsea Handler, Alec Baldwin and Mary McCormack.

Although little is known about the storyline for the new season, co-creator Max Mutchnick previously teased viewers about what they can expect to see.

He said: ''I think we can give you one exclusive. And that's the title of the first episode of Season 10.

The first episode that Dave (Kohan) and I are writing is titled, 'Where in the World is Karen Walker?', and we can let you read into that as much or as little as you want.''

''We're trying to open up the series this year. Last year was about coming back and seeing how the audience was going to respond, and they embraced the show, and that was thrilling. Now, we need to move forward.''

Despite the revival of 'Will & Grace', fans of 'Friends' may never get to see the cast reunite on the small screen.

Schwimmer - who starred on the series alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc - previously shot down any hopes of a return to Central Perk coffee shop.

He said: ''I doubt it. I really do. I just don't know if I want to see all of us with like crutches, like walkers.''