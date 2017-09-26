David Oyelowo is set to star in a new Disney musical movie.

The 'Selma' star will join forces with Moonlight's Academy Award-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney who will pen a script for the upcoming project, titled 'Cyrano the Moor'.

According to Deadline, the motion picture's story will be a mix of two classics, 'Othello' - a famous tragedy written by William Shakespeare in 1603 - and 'Cyrano de Bergerac', an 1897 play penned by Edmond Rostand.

'Othello' tells the story of the titular Moorish general whose life is torn apart by his ensign Iago, resulting in the Venetian army man murdering his wife Desdemona.

Oyelowo is no stranger to the role of Othello having portrayed the part on the stage in New York last year alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig, who played villain Iago.

'Cyrano de Bergerac' tells the story of the titular main character, a talented poet and musician who has a large nose.

He lacks confidence due to his huge hooter and as a result he cannot bring himself to express his love for distant cousin Roxane.

In 1990, a film version of the play was made with Gérard Depardieu starring as Bergerac and Anne Brochet played Roxane.

Earlier this year, Oyelowo signed up to star in time-travel thriller 'Only You' in an unknown role.

The forthcoming film is to be directed by 'Mean Creek's Jacob Estes from his own script and will see Jeanette Bolturno, Jay Martin and Couper Samuelson executive produce.