David Oyelowo is to star in 'Only You'.

The 41-year-old actor has signed up to appear in the upcoming time-travel thriller in an unknown role, and will also serve as executive producer on the project, Deadline reports.

'Mean Creek's Jacob Estes is directing the movie from his own script.

The movie is being made by Blumhouse productions - who have recently been responsible for Jordan Peele's successful horror 'Get Out' and M. Night Shyalaman's 'Split' - with their own Jason Blum serving as producer.

Alongside the 'Selma' actor Jeanette Bolturno, Jay Martin and Couper Samuelson will also executive produce.

No other casting details, or a release date, have yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, David recently revealed he wants more female directors in the film industry and acknowledged that one of the ''biggest challenges'' of modern day film-making is getting people to leave their homes to watch a film.

He said: ''I'd love to see a lot more movie stars demanding that female directors be considered for their movies...

''The biggest challenge [of working in movies in 2017] is getting people to actually leave their homes to go and watch a film in a movie theatre. There's so much great television these days, it means your film has to be exceptional to persuade people to leave the house.''

But the 'Queen of Katwe' star previously admitted he is a reluctant ''spokesperson for diversity''.

He explained: ''I am a spokesperson for diversity, reluctantly. Because if I don't do it, then I am part of the problem. And we do have a problem. I recently worked with four female directors in a row and that has been made such a big deal of. No one highlights when an actor works with 15,20,25 male directors in a row.

''My refrain is that we need to stop talking about diversity and just start doing diversity. We all have our bias, so the only way to have true diversity is to have more of a mix of people who are decision-makers in order that their natural bias is what is seen.''